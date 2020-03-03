LISD Police asking public’s help to identify burglary suspects

(Photos provided by LISD and LISD Police)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:

Lubbock ISD Police need assistance identifying three suspects who recently burglarized Monterey High School on three separate occasions.

Property belonging to Monterey High School athletics was taken during the burglaries on January 12, February 15, and March 2, 2020.

Lubbock ISD Police arrested Luis Munoz, DOB 03-25-1998, of 3510 50th St., Apt. 67, Lubbock, Texas on an unrelated warrant and he will be charged in connection to all three break-ins.

Surveillance photos of his accomplices are attached.

Contact Lubbock ISD Police at 806-219-0200 with information about these burglaries and these suspects.

