LISD releases statement concerning STAAR testing, coronavirus

Lubbock ISD educators and administrators applaud Governor Abbott and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for issuing a waiver on 2019-2020 STAAR testing for all school districts due to COVID-19.

We share the governor’s great concern about how this outbreak will impact our student’s academic growth. We are proactively planning for any eventuality in regards to possible school closures and are confident that our educators and service partners can provide the necessary resources for our students and families.

This waiver allows Lubbock ISD to focus on providing these resources during this unprecedented public health crisis.

