LISD sets August 17 for first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas — In an email to parents Tuesday, Kathy Rollo of the Lubbock Independent School District announced that in-person classes will start on August 17.

Officials are still deciding what exactly the school year will look like, in terms of campus instruction, services and transportation, according to the email.

Read a copy of the full email from LISD below:

Good evening, Lubbock ISD families,

I hope you are having a restful and healthful summer break, and are looking forward to the upcoming school year. As announced by Governor Abbott and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, Lubbock ISD will return to classroom instruction beginning on the first day of the fall semester on August 17. District administrators and principals are currently finalizing what campus instruction, services, and transportation will look like under the health and safety protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, the City of Lubbock Health Department, and Lubbock ISD. We are extremely sensitive to those of you who have concerns about returning to campuses if your student and/or family members have underlying health issues. I assure you accommodations will be made to serve the educational needs of every child whether in the classroom or remotely. Please watch for additional communication from me within the next two weeks detailing our re-entry plan.

With those assurances in mind, it is time for you to register your child for the 2020-2021 school year. Please visit LubbockISD.org/registration and select the button that best describes your family’s needs. We have made going back to school easy for returning and new-to-district families with our online registration. If you have questions about registration, you can also call the helpdesk at 806-219-0190.

We are excited to get back into the classrooms and to partner with you and your family to nurture, develop, and inspire every child, every day.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD