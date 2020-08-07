LISD Student Health Services talk about protocol if a student tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Student Health Services for Lubbock Independent School District said they have a protocol in the event a student gets COVID-19.

Paulett Rozneck, Coordinator for Student Health Services at LISD, said schools have a series of protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For example, she said schools would be promoting social distancing and encouraging hand sanitation.

Grades groups required to wear masks would get a reusable, washable mask, and students who forget theirs would receive a disposable one.

Rozneck said no COVID-19 testing would be done on campus. If a student is suspected to have COVID-19, they would be sent home.

“It’s up to the discretion of the parents to go get them seen by a physician,” Rozneck said, “and if that physician does deem that it’s COVID, then the parent’s responsibility is to contact the school and let them know they are positive for COVID.”

Rozneck said once the school is notified a student has COVID-19, they would ask questions, send the information to Student Health Services, and they would begin tracing.

“If there is a positive COVID in one of the classrooms, we will inform the parents,” Rozneck said, “The whole school will know. and of course, our teachers and faculty and administration will know.”

Tamara Fife, a parent sending her children to LISD, said she is going to send her children back to school because she noticed they wanted the social interaction.

“My oldest is 15 and he’s autistic and he came to me and told me how much he missed his friends,” Fife said, “I’m just grateful that we are able to send our kids back to school here in Lubbock.”

Fife said for her household is important everyone practices good habits since she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“Oddly enough, I actually started [treatment] during spring break when it seemed like everything in the world turned upside down,” Fife said, “especially for us here in the United States.”

Fife said as long as parents and children are following protocols set by the district, she is confident her children would be safe.

“We honor what our principles are asking us to do, what our teachers are asking us to do that if we stay true to those rules they set for us and guidelines, then we are in a safe,” Fife said.