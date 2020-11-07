LISD superintendent Kathy Rollo tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The weather had been uneventful on this Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures today ranged from the lower to the middle 70s. Lubbock topped out at 74° at the airport.

Mostly clear conditions are expected early this evening, but clouds will return late this evening and overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be on the mild side with middle 50s expected. The average low is 39° for November 8 (Sunday). We'll stay breezy with a south-southeast wind 15-20 mph.