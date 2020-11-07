LISD superintendent Kathy Rollo tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo tested positive for COVID-19, she said in an email Saturday.

Dear Lubbock ISD Family,

I am sad to report that this morning, I tested positive for COVID 19, so I will be included in the numbers reported on our Lubbock ISD dashboard at www.lubbockisd.org/covid19.  Currently, my symptoms are mild, and I will continue to work from home until I am cleared to come back to work in person.  Please continue to remain vigilant in our safety protocols.  Please continue to take care of yourself, your colleagues, and our students.  I am so grateful for the work you do each and every day during this very challenging year.  

Dr. Kathy Rollo
Superintendent, Lubbock ISD

