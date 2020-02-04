Lubbock ISD to delay Wednesday classes for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. Lubbock ISD is delaying the start of classes for Wednesday, February 5, based on projections of snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches by Lubbock National Weather Service meteorologists. Students are to report to class by 10 a.m. and buses will run on a two-hour delay. Staff should report to their schools using extreme caution, but in ample time to prepare for students.

A decision on whether to cancel classes will be made early Wednesday morning based on road conditions which are evaluated by district administrators and our bus service provider, Durham Transportation. We will notify you by phone, text, and email by 6 a.m. if classes are canceled.

Information will be posted on Lubbock ISD’s web and social media sites, LISD-TV, and local news outlets. As of now, we are delaying classes to give you ample time to drive to our campuses using extreme caution and avoiding Loop 289, Interstate 27, and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The safety of our students, staff, and families is our utmost concern. As always, thank you for your support of our schools and district. (This is a press release from LISD)