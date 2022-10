LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said.

A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple Avenue and ended at 54th Street and Avenue T, Lubbock police said.

LISD said the protocol lasted 20 minutes and was lifted from both schools at 12:07 p.m.