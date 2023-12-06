LUBBOCK, Texas — The North Pole is not the only place hopping with holiday cheer this time of year. The South Plains has got some festive events you’d have to be a scrooge to miss.

If you’re looking for something to do this holiday season, look no further than EverythingLubbock.com’s complete event guide:

Texas Girls and Boys Ranch inaugural Christmas Tour, Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Did we miss your event? Let us know on Facebook or via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com