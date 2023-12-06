LUBBOCK, Texas — The North Pole is not the only place hopping with holiday cheer this time of year. The South Plains has got some festive events you’d have to be a scrooge to miss.
If you’re looking for something to do this holiday season, look no further than EverythingLubbock.com’s complete event guide:
- Texas Girls and Boys Ranch inaugural Christmas Tour, Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wayland Baptist University in Plainview ‘Lighting Up Wayland,‘ Thursday, Dec. 7. from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- National Ranching Heritage Center’s 45th annual ‘Candlelight at the Ranch,’ Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 67th annual Santa Land, Dec. 9 – Dec 21, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hold Fast Tattoo Parlour toy drive with The Salvation Army, ends Saturday, Dec. 9 (free flash tattoo opportunity, more details here).
- Sip and Shop at Crossroads Event Center, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.
- Lubbock’s 18th annual Miracles Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (central campus, 3708 45th St.) presents The Youth Pastor and the Pageant Pondering Pupils, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
- Lubbock Chorale and West Texas Children’s Chorus present ‘Hometown Holiday’ concert, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Annual ‘Be a Santa for a Senior’ program, last day to get involved, Monday, Dec. 11.
- “A Magical Cirque Christmas” at the Buddy Holly Hall, Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
- West End Wrangle Toy Drive, runs until Friday, Dec. 15.
- Christmas Cash Classic in Levelland, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 15-17.
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (5805 98th St.) ‘Night in Bethlehem:’ An interactive family experience, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church sing-along service, Sunday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.
- The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum, Holiday Giving event, runs until Sunday, Dec. 17 (Free museum admission to each guest who donates items to help those in need).
- The Salvation Army’s 133rd annual Red Kettle Campaign, runs until Saturday, Dec. 23.
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at The Buddy Holly Hall, Saturday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Overton Hotel & Conference Center’s annual gingerbread display, available to the public until Sunday, Dec. 31.
- Photos with Santa, some available until Christmas Eve. Full list of details here.
Did we miss your event? Let us know on Facebook or via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com