List of applicants running with Lubbock County’s Republican Party

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Republican Party.
Here is the complete list of the applications received so far for those who file with the Lubbock
County Republican Party, meaning that their office is entirely within Lubbock County.
The office sought and the applicant are listed below. If there are multiple applicants, they are
listed in the order they were received.
Texas State Representative, District 84: Carl Tepper
Texas State Representative, District 84: Kade Wilcox
Texas State Representative, District 84: Cheryl Little
Texas State Representative, District 84: David Glasheen
137th District Court: John “Trey” McClendon
237th District Court: Les Hatch
364th District Court: Billy Eichman
Lubbock County Judge – Curtis Parrish
Lubbock County Treasurer – Chris Winn
County Court at Law No. 1: Mark Hocker
County Court at Law No. 2: Tom Brummett
County Court at Law No. 3: Ben Webb
Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney: K. Sunshine Stanek
Lubbock County Clerk: Kelly J. Pinion
Lubbock County District Clerk: Sara Smith
Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2: Jason Corley
Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4: Chad W. Seay
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1: Jim Hansen
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2: Susan Rowley
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Lance Cansino
Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman: Cole Shooter
Precinct Chairs:
Precinct 2: Patrick Kelly
Precinct 5: Dora T. Cortez
Precinct 15: Kay Harris
Precinct 18: Dwight Finckbone
Precinct 21: Gordon T. Lee
Precinct 22: Jane Elizabeth Anderson
Precinct 27: Gulrez (“Gus”) Khan
Precinct 28: Deanne Clark
Precinct 29: Anah Menjares
Precinct 33: Tricia Hays
Precinct 47: Mikel Ward
Precinct 62: Ken Corbin
Precinct 66: Skeet Workman
Precinct 66: Ricky Wilks
Precinct 75: Jan Powell
Precinct 104: Melissa Chamales
Precinct 120: Lori Little
Precinct 123: Mary Ann Bridges
Precinct 128: Steve Evans
Precinct 129: Rob Snyder
Precinct 140: Betsy Bloechl
Precinct 155: Lynda Hogue
Republican Headquarters will be open on Saturday, December 11th from Noon to 2 p.m. and
Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to receive applications. We make no promises that a notary
will be available, so it is advisable to have the application completed and notarized prior to
arriving. Any applications received after 6 p.m. will be rejected.
Blank applications are available at headquarters.
Some offices will require filing fees or a petition in lieu of filing fees that will be due at the time
of turning in the application. That information is available at
https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/candidates/guide/2022/demorrep2022.shtml.
The filing deadline for all applicants other than Republican Party Precinct Chairs will be
December 13th, 2021 at 6 p.m. No applications will be received after that time.
LCRP has been advised that the Secretary of State has modified the filing deadlines for precinct
chairs. The normal filing period for precinct chairs ended on December 1, 2021. A second filing
period has been set for Saturday, January 15th, 2022 through Saturday, February 12, 2022.
We do not anticipate keeping set office hours during that filing period, so interested candidates
should contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or by sending an email to
chairman@lubbockgop.org.
LCRP Headquarters is located at 2642 34th Street in Liberty Plaza.
For more information, please contact chairman@lubbockgop.org or call 806-797-3197.