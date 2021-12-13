List of applicants running with Lubbock County’s Republican Party

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Republican Party.

Here is the complete list of the applications received so far for those who file with the Lubbock

County Republican Party, meaning that their office is entirely within Lubbock County.

The office sought and the applicant are listed below. If there are multiple applicants, they are

listed in the order they were received.

Texas State Representative, District 84: Carl Tepper

Texas State Representative, District 84: Kade Wilcox

Texas State Representative, District 84: Cheryl Little

Texas State Representative, District 84: David Glasheen

137th District Court: John “Trey” McClendon

237th District Court: Les Hatch

364th District Court: Billy Eichman

Lubbock County Judge – Curtis Parrish

Lubbock County Treasurer – Chris Winn

County Court at Law No. 1: Mark Hocker

County Court at Law No. 2: Tom Brummett

County Court at Law No. 3: Ben Webb

Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney: K. Sunshine Stanek

Lubbock County Clerk: Kelly J. Pinion

Lubbock County District Clerk: Sara Smith

Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2: Jason Corley

Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4: Chad W. Seay

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1: Jim Hansen

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2: Susan Rowley

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Lance Cansino

Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman: Cole Shooter

Precinct Chairs:

Precinct 2: Patrick Kelly

Precinct 5: Dora T. Cortez

Precinct 15: Kay Harris

Precinct 18: Dwight Finckbone

Precinct 21: Gordon T. Lee

Precinct 22: Jane Elizabeth Anderson

Precinct 27: Gulrez (“Gus”) Khan

Precinct 28: Deanne Clark

Precinct 29: Anah Menjares

Precinct 33: Tricia Hays

Precinct 47: Mikel Ward

Precinct 62: Ken Corbin

Precinct 66: Skeet Workman

Precinct 66: Ricky Wilks

Precinct 75: Jan Powell

Precinct 104: Melissa Chamales

Precinct 120: Lori Little

Precinct 123: Mary Ann Bridges

Precinct 128: Steve Evans

Precinct 129: Rob Snyder

Precinct 140: Betsy Bloechl

Precinct 155: Lynda Hogue

Republican Headquarters will be open on Saturday, December 11th from Noon to 2 p.m. and

Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to receive applications. We make no promises that a notary

will be available, so it is advisable to have the application completed and notarized prior to

arriving. Any applications received after 6 p.m. will be rejected.

Blank applications are available at headquarters.

Some offices will require filing fees or a petition in lieu of filing fees that will be due at the time

of turning in the application. That information is available at

https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/candidates/guide/2022/demorrep2022.shtml.

The filing deadline for all applicants other than Republican Party Precinct Chairs will be

December 13th, 2021 at 6 p.m. No applications will be received after that time.

LCRP has been advised that the Secretary of State has modified the filing deadlines for precinct

chairs. The normal filing period for precinct chairs ended on December 1, 2021. A second filing

period has been set for Saturday, January 15th, 2022 through Saturday, February 12, 2022.

We do not anticipate keeping set office hours during that filing period, so interested candidates

should contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or by sending an email to

chairman@lubbockgop.org.

LCRP Headquarters is located at 2642 34th Street in Liberty Plaza.

For more information, please contact chairman@lubbockgop.org or call 806-797-3197.