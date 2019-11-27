List of area restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a partial list of Lubbock area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).
Do you know of a restaurant that is open that didn’t make our list? Please email us at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com with the name of the restaurant, location and hours of operation.
- Applebee’s Grill & Bar: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Opens at 2:00 PM
- Cracker Barrel: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Denny’s: Open 24 Hours
- Furr’s: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- IHOP: Open 24 Hours
- Golden Corral: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Hooters: Opens at 4:00 PM
- Las Brisas Casual Bistro – Opens at 4:00 PM
- Nick’s Sport Grill & Lounge (South Lubbock) – Opens at 5:00 PM
- Overton Hotel: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Thanksgiving Brunch)
- Parma’s Ristorante Italiano: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Saltgrass Steak House: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Savage Tavern: 3:00 PM – 2:00 AM
- Stacked Breakfast & Lunch: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM
- Two Doc’s Brewing Company – Opens at 2:00 PM
- Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
This article will be updated as we receive additional updates.