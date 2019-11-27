List of area restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a partial list of Lubbock area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).

Do you know of a restaurant that is open that didn’t make our list? Please email us at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com with the name of the restaurant, location and hours of operation.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Buffalo Wild Wings: Opens at 2:00 PM

Cracker Barrel: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Denny’s: Open 24 Hours

Furr’s: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

IHOP: Open 24 Hours

Golden Corral: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Hooters: Opens at 4:00 PM

Las Brisas Casual Bistro – Opens at 4:00 PM

Nick’s Sport Grill & Lounge (South Lubbock) – Opens at 5:00 PM

Overton Hotel: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Thanksgiving Brunch)

Parma’s Ristorante Italiano: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Saltgrass Steak House: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Savage Tavern: 3:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Stacked Breakfast & Lunch: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Two Doc’s Brewing Company – Opens at 2:00 PM

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This article will be updated as we receive additional updates.