List of area restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a partial list of Lubbock area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).

Do you know of a restaurant that is open that didn’t make our list? Please email us at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com with the name of the restaurant, location and hours of operation.

  • Applebee’s Grill & Bar: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Opens at 2:00 PM
  • Cracker Barrel: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
  • Denny’s: Open 24 Hours
  • Furr’s: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • IHOP: Open 24 Hours
  • Golden Corral: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  • Hooters: Opens at 4:00 PM
  • Las Brisas Casual Bistro – Opens at 4:00 PM
  • Nick’s Sport Grill & Lounge (South Lubbock) – Opens at 5:00 PM
  • Overton Hotel: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Thanksgiving Brunch)
  • Parma’s Ristorante Italiano: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • Saltgrass Steak House: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Savage Tavern: 3:00 PM – 2:00 AM
  • Stacked Breakfast & Lunch: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM
  • Two Doc’s Brewing Company – Opens at 2:00 PM
  • Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This article will be updated as we receive additional updates.

