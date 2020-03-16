List of changes to business & restaurant operations amid coronavirus outbreak

This article will be updated as more businesses adjust to the coronavirus outbreak.

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the country continues to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus, businesses and restaurants continue to make changes to hours of operation while others implement different protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Here is a list of all the businesses that we know have made changes so far.

Businesses & Restaurant Changes

Restaurants

Chick-fil-A: They are temporarily closing all dining areas nationwide to help limit person-to-person contact. They will continue to serve customers via the drive-thru, curbside pickup, takeout, and third party delivery services.

They are temporarily closing all dining areas nationwide to help limit person-to-person contact. They will continue to serve customers via the drive-thru, curbside pickup, takeout, and third party delivery services. Starbucks: They are temporarily closing all seating in their cafes and on patios. They will serve customers at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru as well as delivery.

They are temporarily closing all seating in their cafes and on patios. They will serve customers at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru as well as delivery. Taco Bell: They are preparing their 7,200 locations to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants. This means they are also closing their dining areas.

They are preparing their 7,200 locations to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants. This means they are also closing their dining areas. Pei Wei: They are temporarily closing their dining rooms. They will continue to serve customers via delivery and takeout. For the short term, they will be closing restaurants at 7:30 p.m. This means their hours will be 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

They are temporarily closing their dining rooms. They will continue to serve customers via delivery and takeout. For the short term, they will be closing restaurants at 7:30 p.m. This means their hours will be 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Chipotle: From March 15-31, they are offering free delivery of food on orders over $10. They will also be providing tamper-proof seals so guests will know their meal hasn’t been messed with. As of now, operations remain the same in their restaurants.

From March 15-31, they are offering free delivery of food on orders over $10. They will also be providing tamper-proof seals so guests will know their meal hasn’t been messed with. As of now, operations remain the same in their restaurants. KFC: They will be offering free delivery through April 26 when you order from KFC.com, Seamless, or Grubhub. Locations will operate as normal otherwise.

A lot of local restaurants are continuing to operate as normal. As things change, we will update this restaurant list with the latest. Several local options also have delivery and curbside pickup.

Supermarkets & Pharmacies

H-E-B: Beginning Sunday, March 15, all their stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

Beginning Sunday, March 15, all their stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. United Supermarkets: The Market Street locations on 50th Street and 19th Street will now open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. Previously, they were open 24 hours. Pharmacies are also seeing adjusted hours. More info, click here.

The Market Street locations on 50th Street and 19th Street will now open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. Previously, they were open 24 hours. Pharmacies are also seeing adjusted hours. More info, click here. CVS: All charges for home delivery on prescription medications will be waived beginning March 16, according to CVS. More info, click here.

All charges for home delivery on prescription medications will be waived beginning March 16, according to CVS. More info, click here. Walmart: Walmart’s retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

General Retail

Dollar General: First hour of business each day dedicated to senior citizens.

First hour of business each day dedicated to senior citizens. Nike: Stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close beginning Monday. Locations will remain closed through March 27.

Banks

Lubbock National Bank: They will halt auto repossessions and house foreclosures during the crisis. More info, click here.

Utility Companies

Atmos Energy: temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections. Click here

temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections. Click here City of Lubbock Utilities (LP&L): No disconnects for now. Click here

No disconnects for now. Click here South Plains Electric Co-op, Inc.: South Plains Electric Cooperative is extending its support of members by not disconnecting service in March. More info, click here.

South Plains Electric Cooperative is extending its support of members by not disconnecting service in March. More info, click here. Xcel: They will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service until further notice. More info, click here.

Hospitals, Clinics and Other Medical

Brownfield Regional Medical Center: only two entries to the building and visitors subject are to special screening. Click here.

only two entries to the building and visitors subject are to special screening. Click here. Covenant Health: Limits on number of visitors at a time and visitors subject to temperature screening upon arrival. Click here

Limits on number of visitors at a time and visitors subject to temperature screening upon arrival. Click here Specialty Health System (Starcare): closing Intellectual Disabilities Day Habilitation Program (located at 3804 I—27) and Silver Star Day Health Center (located at 4010 22nd Street) March 18-20, 2020.

closing Intellectual Disabilities Day Habilitation Program (located at 3804 I—27) and Silver Star Day Health Center (located at 4010 22nd Street) March 18-20, 2020. University Medical Center: temporary UMC Fever and Respiratory Clinic. Click here

This list is current as of March 16 at 6:00 p.m.

If you know of a business who has adjusted hours or is doing something specific for the community amid the coronavirus outbreak, please let us know so we can update our list. This list will be updated in the coming weeks as things change.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19