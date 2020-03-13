List of closings, delays, or changes: School districts, community colleges & universities

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a list of educational institutions from around our area and their delays, cancellations, and schedule changes.

Universities or colleges

  • Texas Tech University – Extending spring break by a week. Classes will resume on March 30, but only in an online form until further notice.
  • South Plains College – Canceling all classes for the week of March 23. They will resume on March 30.
  • Wayland Baptist University – Transitioning to online classes starting March 16. Meetings of non-Wayland groups scheduled on campus between March 16 and April 6 are canceled. Decisions regarding graduation ceremonies will come in the next week.
  • Lubbock Christian University – Will have a two day delay for students following spring break. Students return March 25.

The big 3 school districts in Lubbock

  • Lubbock Independent School District – Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23.
  • Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District – Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23
  • Frenship Independent School District – Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23.

Local school Districts

  • Abernathy Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Crosbyton Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Harmony Science Academy – Schools are canceled through March 30. Classes are expected to resume March 31.
  • Idalou Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Lorenzo Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • New Deal Independent School District – Canceled school Friday, March 13. They have not announced any other changes and will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Petersburg Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation
  • Plainview Independent School District – They have canceled class for Friday, March 13.
  • Ralls Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Roosevelt Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Ropes Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Shallowater Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Slaton Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Smyer Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.
  • Snyder Independent School District – No classes but instead teacher workdays for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday the 17th
  • Southland Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation

*This information is current as of March 13 at 5:00 p.m. Continue to check with your school’s website or social media site for updates.

