List of closings, delays, or changes: School districts, community colleges & universities

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a list of educational institutions from around our area and their delays, cancellations, and schedule changes.

Universities or colleges

Texas Tech University – Extending spring break by a week. Classes will resume on March 30, but only in an online form until further notice.

– Extending spring break by a week. Classes will resume on March 30, but only in an online form until further notice. South Plains College – Canceling all classes for the week of March 23. They will resume on March 30.

– Canceling all classes for the week of March 23. They will resume on March 30. Wayland Baptist University – Transitioning to online classes starting March 16. Meetings of non-Wayland groups scheduled on campus between March 16 and April 6 are canceled. Decisions regarding graduation ceremonies will come in the next week.

– Transitioning to online classes starting March 16. Meetings of non-Wayland groups scheduled on campus between March 16 and April 6 are canceled. Decisions regarding graduation ceremonies will come in the next week. Lubbock Christian University – Will have a two day delay for students following spring break. Students return March 25.

The big 3 school districts in Lubbock

Lubbock Independent School District – Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23.

– Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23. Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District – Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23

– Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23 Frenship Independent School District – Will observe spring break as planned. As of now, no further cancellations are planned. Classes will resume March 23.

Local school Districts

Abernathy Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Crosbyton Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Harmony Science Academy – Schools are canceled through March 30. Classes are expected to resume March 31.

Schools are canceled through March 30. Classes are expected to resume March 31. Idalou Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Lorenzo Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. New Deal Independent School District – Canceled school Friday, March 13. They have not announced any other changes and will continue to monitor the situation.

– Canceled school Friday, March 13. They have not announced any other changes and will continue to monitor the situation. Petersburg Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation Plainview Independent School District – They have canceled class for Friday, March 13.

– They have canceled class for Friday, March 13. Ralls Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Roosevelt Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Ropes Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Shallowater Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Slaton Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Smyer Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

– As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation. Snyder Independent School District – No classes but instead teacher workdays for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday the 17th

– No classes but instead teacher workdays for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday the 17th Southland Independent School District – As of now, they will continue with their regular schedule following spring break. They will continue to monitor the situation

*This information is current as of March 13 at 5:00 p.m. Continue to check with your school’s website or social media site for updates.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Related Story: Lubbock court cases delayed canceled or altered for COVID-19

Related Story: UIL suspends all sports contests March 16-29