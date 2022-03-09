LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Lubbock City Council approved a one-year contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. worth $175,000 to pave a list of dirt streets in Lubbock.
“The work of the project will include preparation of plans, specifications, and design of asphalt pavement of various gravel and dirt roads in existing subdivisions,” according to an item summary from the City of Lubbock, city council meeting.
The streets are generally east of Avenue A.
They are:
- East Broadway between June Avenue and Keel Avenue
- East Loyola Street between Interstate 28 and North Ivory Avenue
- East 81st Street between Ash Avenue and Cedar Avenue
- East 49th Street between Globe Avenue and Ivory Avenue
- Kapok Avenue between East 3rd Place and East 4th Street
- Beech Avenue between East 17th Street and East 19th Street
- North Zenith Avenue between East Erskine Street and East Cornell Street
- Magnolia Avenue between East 74th Street and East 76th Street