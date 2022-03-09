LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Lubbock City Council approved a one-year contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. worth $175,000 to pave a list of dirt streets in Lubbock.

“The work of the project will include preparation of plans, specifications, and design of asphalt pavement of various gravel and dirt roads in existing subdivisions,” according to an item summary from the City of Lubbock, city council meeting.

The streets are generally east of Avenue A.

They are: