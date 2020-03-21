List of possible COVID-19 community exposure sites in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — With the list of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock growing quickly, more locations around the county have been exposed to someone infected with the virus.

The city has issued a list of all the potential community exposure sites in Lubbock County. Here is the list, last updated at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday:

March 13 One Guy from Italy on 50th from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm

March 14 Sunset Church of Christ — Graduation Ceremony

March 15 Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 pm to 9:15 pm

March 15 Roses Café at 4th and Quaker from 9:30 pm until close (11:00 pm)

March 16 Walmart Frankford and Loop 289 between 9:30 am and 11:00 am

March 16 Hobby Lobby 76th Street between 9:30 am to 11:00 am

March 16 Market Street Quaker and 19th Street between 9:30 am and 11:00 am

March 16 Dollar General 5004 34th Street between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm

March 16 Rudy’s South Loop 289 – 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

March 16 Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

March 17 Rosa’s Café on 50th from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm

March 18 Mama Rita’s Slide and Loop 289 from 11:30 to 12:00 pm

