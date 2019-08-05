LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Saturday morning shooting at an East El Paso Walmart has left at least 20 dead and 26 injured.

Law enforcement has not released an official list of victims, however, family members have spoken to various media outlets.

Here is a list of the victims that have been identified by KTSM, NBC, Nexstar or the Associated Press.

Jordan Anchondo

Courtesy of Jordan Anchondo’s family.

Age: 25.

The AP confirms that Anchondo was shot while shielding her 2-month-old son. She is a mother of two older children according to her Facebook page.

Andre Anchondo

The brother of Andre Anchondo posted that after spending the last 24 hours searching for his brother, he was informed that Andre was one of the victims of the Walmart shooting. Andre is the husband of Jordan Anchondo. They leave behind a child who was injured in the tragedy.

Arturo Benavides

Age: 60.

Family members confirmed to KTSM Sunday morning that Benavides, a South El Paso resident, never returned from Walmart. Initially, his family was searching for him, saying he was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and an Army cap. Social media posts have since confirmed his death.

Javier A. Rodriguez

Age: 15

From: El Paso, Texas

Javier A. Rodriguez was going to be a 10th grader at Horizon High School this fall semester. Clint ISD officials confirmed his death and said counseling services will be at all Clint ISD schools.

Sara Esther Regalado

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Adolfo Cerros Hernández

From: Aguascalientes, Mexico.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Jorge Calvillo García

From: Torreón, Coahuila.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

From: Yepomera, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Gloria Irma Márquez

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.