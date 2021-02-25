LISTEN: Family searches for missing Marine for two years, pushes for new Texas law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Catalyst podcast episode explores a major update to an investigation KXAN did two years ago into missing persons in Texas.

Back then, listeners met the family of Jamie Mayberry, who disappeared in 1999, and learned about a tool that’s not being used enough: the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System or NamUs. Now, a father’s two-year search for his missing Marine son has led a state lawmaker to file a bill requiring police in Texas to report to the system.

Explore the latest investigation here, and listen to families sharing their personal stories searching for missing loved ones, lawmakers vowing to make a change and in-depth analysis from our investigators. Click here to listen to the Catalyst Season 1 Update.