Literacy Lubbock, Lubbock Public Library co-hosting 2021 Lubbock Book Festival in September

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Libraries have partnered to co-host the Lubbock Book Festival. This event aims to celebrate the written word, connect authors and readers, showcase local authors, and fundraise for Literacy Lubbock’s adult education programs. The festival will be on Saturday, September 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and on Sunday, September 26 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Mahon Library. There will be a special kick-off Prologue Party for donors, sponsors, VIP badge holders, and authors on Friday, September 24 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the TTU Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

During the festival, local authors will have booths on our Expo Floor, located throughout the stacks of Mahon’s first floor. They will be able to sell books, sign copies, and interact with readers. Scheduled panels will take place in the Community Room, covering a bevy of topics from industry experts and insiders. We will also have a Cookbook Nook, highlighting local cuisine authors, located in Literacy Lubbock’s Tomorrow Lab. A Writer’s Workshop will have scheduled meet times down on the first floor, where budding and blossoming authors both can network, hone their craft, and learn tips and tricks of the industry. Upstairs, in the VIP Lounge, paid attendees will enjoy amenities and perks associated with their badge purchase. Outside, local songwriters and performers will entertain audiences taking a break from the indoor festivities by perusing the many local food trucks scheduled to attend. We have partnered with Caprock Writer’s Alliance to bring in local talent to the event.

For more information or to reserve and author table for this event visit literacylubbock.org/Lubbock-book-festival, or call Stacy McKenzie, Library Director at 775-2824.

About Literacy Lubbock

Literacy Lubbock is a non-profit United Way partner agency determined to assist adults in reaching their educational goals. By doing so, students can further improve their earning potential, apply for higher-paid jobs, and overall improve their standard of living. Literacy Lubbock provides the following services free of charge: GED Test preparation; English as a Second Language; basic reading, writing, and math tutoring; college entrance exam preparation; and assistance for learners with dyslexic tendencies. It also runs a Family Literacy Program, which includes providing free books for Tiny Tots Story-time and Take-home Tales at local libraries, Books for Breakfast, and summer book clubs.

About Lubbock Public Library

Lubbock Public Library has 4 library branches throughout the city and provides a wealth of entertaining and educational options for all citizens of Lubbock. In addition to our yearly Summer Reading programs, all four libraries provide free programming for people of all ages throughout the year including regular storytimes to promote children’s literacy. Come into the library to check out print materials, use the computer or visit us online. The library website is a portal to Medici TV where patrons can access free concerts, operas, ballets and documentaries as well numerous electronic resources including databases for business research, DIY projects, practice exams and eBooks and audiobooks.

