LUBBOCK, Texas — Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library have partnered to co-host the third chapter of the Lubbock Book Festival.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the festival will be held on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 at the Mahon Library.

The hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A special kick-off Prologue Party will be held for donors, sponsors, VIP badge holders and authors on Friday, October 14 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the LHUCA.

“This event aims to celebrate the written word, connect authors and readers, showcase local authors, and fundraise for Literacy Lubbock’s adult education programs,” the press release said.

Local authors will have booth located throughout the first floor of the library where they will sell books, sign copies, and interact with readers.

“A Writer’s Workshop will have scheduled meet times during the festival, where authors in all stages of their writing journey, from newbie to published author, can network, hone their craft, and learn tips and tricks of the industry,” the press release said. “In the VIP Lounge, paid attendees will enjoy amenities and perks associated with their badge purchase. Outside, local songwriters, performers, and organizations will entertain audiences. “

Sunday has been designated as Kids Day and will feature a Star Wars theme.

Literacy Lubbock is a non-profit United Way partner agency determined to assist adults in reaching their educational goals.