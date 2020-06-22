Little girl with ties to Lubbock killed in weekend incident at Lake Mackenzie

BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Briscoe County confirmed a child died as the result of an incident Saturday at Lake Mackenzie, near Silverton. The sheriff said it was an incident with a motor vehicle but he did not yet provide specific details.

The sheriff said the girl was 4-years-old.

According to an email from a family member, the girl was killed when a vehicle rolled over her near the lake. That same email said the dad’s side of the girl’s family is from Lubbock. EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request on Monday to get more information.

However, Sheriff Garrett Davis said they declined to release the identity of the 4-year-old or other parties involved while the case remained under investigation Monday.

(myhighplains.com contributed to this report.)