LUBBOCK, Texas — Little Red Nursery is expanding to its second location to offer the people of South Lubbock more of a plant variety.

Little Red Nursery President Anna Johnson says this new location with impact Lubbock greatly.

“Everything is moving South, and everyone has land that they are trying to develop,” Johnson said. “To make it more beautiful we are bringing in things like trees, some of the more drought tolerant plants. Growing some things for instant gratification for porches and patios, like color pots and hanging baskets.”

Formerly known as Little Red Riding Hood Nursery, it has been around for over forty years. The nursery offers a wide variety of plants, learning classes and home decor options.

“We will have the greenhouse out there, so we are learning how to grow things. Mostly hanging baskets and herb, bedding plants color and then we will be adding the retail location in a few years.”

Pansies, cabbage and kale are a just a few of the popular plants during this time.

Customer Diamond Roundtree says she found about the nursery on google, and she is glad she did.

“Right now, I am kind of impressed about this herbal section. I am an herbalist so I love finding anyway that I can cultivate plants in terms of life a holistic lifestyle,” Roundtree said. “They just have a wide expansion of succulents, trailing plants which is something I am really into. Some bamboo that I was looking for, [and] I am hoping to find some string of pearls.”

The new 8,400 square foot greenhouse will be located at 4415 Woodrow Road.

The grand opening is April 1 and the retail location is set to open in 2025.