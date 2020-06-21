Little Woodrow’s issued 30-day alcohol permit suspension for not following COVID-19 protocols

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a 30-day permit suspension to Little Woodrow’s on Sunday after finding that the Lubbock bar was not adequately following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension was part of Operation Safe Open, an effort by the TABC to inspect businesses to ensure they’re taking the correct actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. In all, 12 businesses across Texas have been issued suspensions.

As part of the operation, TABC agents are checking that bars are limiting capacity to 50% and restaurants doing so to 75%. They are also watching to see whether bars are enforcing social distancing of six feet between customers.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

The TABC says it will continue to investigate bars and restaurants, and issue up to 30-day license suspensions for places that do not follow state requirements. A second infraction will trigger a suspension of up to 60 days.