Littlefield class canceled, other school events in the area canceled or postponed due to COVID

LITTLEFIELD, Texas – The Littlefield Independent School District canceled class for Friday, January 14. The announcement came late Thursday morning.

Littlefield ISD cited, “the rising number of absences of staff & students throughout the district.”

“This will allow us time to clean and sanitize all our buildings in the district,” LISD said. “The stock show will continue along with the two basketball games tomorrow [Friday] evening with Lamesa.”

Plainview ISD has a student holiday Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In addition, classes Tuesday will be suspended. The idea is to “ensure we give ill students and faculty time to recover and return.”

Sudan ISD said, “Hornet Nation, The basketball games that were originally scheduled to be played here on Friday against Olton have been cancelled due to COVID situations at both schools.”

Slaton ISD said, “Monday, January 17th 9th Tigerettes vs. Shallowater CANCELLED due to conflicts.”

Dawson ISD said basketball games have been postponed from Friday until Wednesday.

Snyder ISD said, “This Friday’s high school boys and girls basketball games, originally scheduled in Lockney, have been canceled.”

Snyder ISD canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday. A list of schools in the Abilene area canceled according to a report from the Abilene-Reporter News, including Colorado City.

If necessary, this story will be updated with additional closures or postponements.

