Investigation into Littlefield nursing home launched after staff walkout causes shortages, police report confirms

LITTLEFIELD, Texas– An incident report from the Littlefield Police Department corroborated information about staff walking out from a Littlefield wellness center due to staff shortages.

On Sunday, January 2, a Littlefield PD officer was dispatched to Arbor Grace Wellness Center, 1241 Marshall Howard Boulevard, in reference to a welfare check.

A caller complained to police that there was no staff available to take care of their relative, the report said.

When the officer arrived on the scene, EMS arrived and saw multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The officer spoke to a volunteer doctor. He said, “there was an apparent walk-out of employees,” and that the certified nurse’s assistant worked the night before and had not left her post.

The volunteer doctor said people were attempting to contact the management of Arbor Grace to have people come to work, the report said.

The officer walked into the facility to gain a better perspective of what was happening inside.

Once inside the facility, the officer said there were three residents in wheelchairs near the front stations, but there were no signs of mistreatment, according to police.

The volunteer doctor explained he would continue trying to find adequate staff to “aid the situation.”

Workers at the front desk told the officer they did not have the qualifications to aid in certain tasks, including lifting assists for residents, the report said.

Littlefield PD Chief of Police Ross Hester confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that the Texas Attorney General’s Office “expressed a desire to look at the case and take a primary investigation role in the case.”

Littlefield PD said they would continue to assist with the AG’s office.

Read the statement from the AG’s office below: