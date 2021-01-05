Littlefield head football coach Brent Green steps down

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD head football coach and athletic director Brent Green has stepped down after 26 years at the school, he told EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday.

Green spent the last four years of his tenure as Littlefield’s head football coach, and 13 before that as its defensive coordinator.

In his final season, the Wildcats finished 3-7. Their campaign ended with a 41-22 playoff loss to Denver City.

Read Green’s full statement to EverythingLubbock.com below.

“This was a tough decision. It took lots of prayer, time to think and talking with my family to reach this decision. I think you know when it is time to move on and do something different, and after 26 years, I have reached that time. I will always cherish my time coaching in Littlefield, mainly because of the relationships I have built, not only with the kids I have coached, but also with all the coaches, who have become like family. It is tough to leave the kids, because we have always had good, hard working kids in Littlefield.”