LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A Littlefield High School student was awarded a 2021 Chevrolet Spark from John Roley Autocenter Tuesday.

Mason Jones, a sophomore at Littlefield HS, was the lucky recipient. He was one of 10 finalists — all Littlefield students with perfect attendance this year.

This was the second year that John Roley Autocenter has given away a free car to a Littlefield student.