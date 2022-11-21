LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield Independent School District Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas has died after a “brief illness,” according to Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read.

On Monday morning, Thomas wrote on Twitter, “In what easily was the most painful day of my life I find joy in trials and tribulations in things I don’t understand. I believe God answered prayer yesterday and is developing his plan. Thanks for all your prayers and well wishes. Jeremiah 29:11.”

A post from Sunday said Thomas was suffering from “bilateral blood clots in both lungs.”

