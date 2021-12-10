Littlefield man admits to producing child pornography of a teenager

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A Littlefield man admitted to producing child pornography, according to court documents. The admission was part of a plea agreement.

Christopher Darnell Douglas, who was 22 when the incident occurred, faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years.

According to court documents, Douglas and a 15-year-old started talking in November 2020.

The mother of the teen found cellphone video depicting sexual activity between Douglas and the teen created in March 2021.

In court documents, Douglas admitted to persuading the teen into engaging in sexual conduct in order to produce child pornography.

As of Friday, the plea agreement still needed to be approved by a judge.