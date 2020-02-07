Littlefield man admitted sex with 13-year-old, sentenced in Lubbock

Image of Jason Andrew Cavazos from Lamb Co. Sheriff’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jason Andrew Cavazos of Littlefield was sentenced to more than 12 and-a-half years in prison Friday morning in Lubbock federal court.

Cavazos accepted a plea bargain in October for enticement of a minor. In court records, he admitted he engaged in sexually explicit behavior with a 13-year-old girl. Cavazos was age 32, and he was already a registered sex offender at the time.

Court records included a copy of his messages back-and-forth with the girl on Facebook. The messages were sexually explicit, and she told him her age.

In addition to the prison sentence, Cavazos must serve 20 years of supervised release.

