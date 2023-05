LITTLEFIELD, Texas– The Littlefield police department made an arrest on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Edward Jimenez, 30, according to a press release.

The suspect was identified as Edwin Gutierrez, 17, of Littlefield. According to the press release, Gutierrez was interviewed and was later taken in to custody.

Jimenez was found dead from a gunshot wound in January.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gutierrez remained the Lamb County County Jail on a $750,000 bond.