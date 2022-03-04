LUBBOCK, Texas – George Davis and his family have lived in a nightmare for the past two years.

“It was horrible. No, I didn’t think he was gonna make it,” said George’s wife, Jana Davis.

George Davis had surgery for a gastric sleeve and within a week he was back in the hospital. Davis caught sepsis which resulted in a medically induced coma that lasted 40 days.

“l’lI tell you, when you have surgery and you think everything’s going great and then a week later you find out you’re in the hospital and they’re sucking all this stuff out of your body because you’re infected. From about that point, to when they put me in a specialty hospital, I don’t really remember anything that happened to me,” said Davis.

Davis has been in the hospital for two years since then.

“It feels kind of like a bad dream you know, like, I went somewhere and got lost and got picked up and thrown somewhere and that’s where I’ve been,” said George.

“We’ve been in a bubble, we’ve watched the world pass by. We watched a lot of friends die because of COVID and we haven’t gotten to see our family. That’s been hard,” said Jana.

Jana stuck by George for the past two years despite his condition.

“I didn’t think he was gonna make it. The doctors wanted to put him on palliative care and I wouldn’t let them,” said Jana.

The Davis family eventually got turned away by various physical therapists because of George’s condition.

“He had some therapists that didn’t see any progress that gave up on him and just didn’t want to work with him because he was so stiff.

Jana gives credit to his physical therapist for being a reason why George was finally able to go home.

“[The physical therapist] said ‘hand him to me, I will work with him,'” Jana said. “Yeah, they butted heads, they yelled at each other, they cried with each other, but she has been his savior.”

Since then, George has started to feel better.

“I felt really good, I’ve had more energy and it was just like it kind of turned a switch and then I started getting better, I’m walking better,” he said. “The guys here are great. They just want you to succeed so they do everything they can to help you and they help you by making you work.”

George was finally able to make it home.

“Believe it or not, I’m kind of excited about seeing my little dog,” George said. “I have a little poodle, bless her heart. She’s kind of crazy, but she’s not very big and she’ll sit with me and stuff and I just miss her.”

George will now continue physical therapy from home.

“God has been my hope,” George said. “I know that he is taking care of me because a couple of times I could have died but I didn’t. I know that he still has something he wants me to do or I wouldn’t be here.”