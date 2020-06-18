Littlefield man killed with ‘axe-like-weapon’ while sleeping

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Littlefield Police Department provided details in the June 13 murder of 30-year-old Tyree Williams.

Lieutenant Steve Farley said Williams and 23-year-old Joseph Ray Richards were temporarily living at a home in the 800 block of West 9th Street. Around 5:30 that morning, Richards attacked Williams, who was sleeping on the living room couch, with an ‘axe-like’ weapon.

“EMS and the officers went into the residence and found Williams in the living room floor with multiple wounds,” said Farley.

Richards eventually confessed to the murder later that day. Neighbors said the two men had an argument the night before.

“I knew Tyree and I worked with him,” said Juan Hernandez. “He was a good man.”

Richards, who police said had a history with drugs, was transported to the Lubbock County Jail this week. He remains charged with murder and aggravated assault.