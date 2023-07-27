Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nathan Alexander Garcia, 29 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Garcia was initially arrested in July of 2022. He faced state charges that included Sexual Performance by a Child Under 14.

Federal court records stated a woman reported to Littlefield Police that her 11-year-old daughter was talking to an adult male online for several months. Court records said at one point, Garcia told the child to leave her front door open and “snuck into her bedroom while wearing a ski mask.”

Authorities found dozens of nude photos of the victim on Garcia’s phone, and more than 400 other photos that showed child sexual abuse. Garcia pleaded guilty in March to Receipt of Child Pornography.

Garcia’s sentence will run concurrently with any sentence handed down in Lamb County. Federal court records did not indicate the status of Garcia’s state charges. After his prison time, Garcia will be on supervised release for 25 years. He is required to register as a sex offender. As of Thursday, Garcia remained in federal custody.