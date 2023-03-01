LUBBOCK, Texas — Nathan Alexander Garcia, 29, pleaded guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Garcia was arrested in October of 2022 and booked into the Lamb County Jail.

According to federal court records, a woman reported to Littlefield Police that her 11-year-old daughter was talking to an adult male online for several months. At one point, court records said, Garcia told the victim to leave her front door open and “snuck into her bedroom while wearing a ski mask.”

Authorities found about 50 nude photos of the victim on Garcia’s phone, along with more than 400 other photos that showed child sexual abuse.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Garcia will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison and a lifetime supervised release.