Littlefield man to serve 78-month sentence for child pornography

Image of John Lewis Mangles from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — John Lewis Mangles, 55, received a 78-month, or 6 and 1/2 years, federal prison sentence Thursday for the possession of child pornography involving a pre-pubescent minor.

The sentence was ordered by Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

After he serves his sentence, Mangles would have a supervised release for 10 years.

Mangles was under investigation in March 2018 by an undercover officer with New Mexico Crimes Against Children, according to court records.

The officer discovered 25 images online that were traced back to Mangles, which then led to a federal investigation where the FBI found 1,087 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

