Police investigating lockdown situation at Littlefield High School

LITTLEFIELD, Texas– The Littlefield Police Department was investigating an incident at Littlefield High School after reports of a lockdown from the school district Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., parents were sent a text message from Littlefield ISD indicating the high school was on lockdown but was since lifted.

“The lockdown has been lifted and the situation has been taken care of,” the message said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the superintendent and the police department.

