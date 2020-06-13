Littlefield PD investigating Saturday morning murder case

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said officers were investigating a murder that took place early Saturday morning.

Littlefield officers responded to a call regarding an assault that took place at the 800 block of West 9th Street. They arrived to find a victim lying on the living room floor with several major head wounds, showing no signs of life.

Witnesses on scene identified Joseph Ray Richards, 23, as the suspect. He confessed to killing the victim, Tyree Kwumane Williams.



Image of Joseph Ray Richards from Lubbock Co. Detention Center, 2019 arrest

Police said in a statement that before officers arrived on scene, Richards threatened to kill two witnesses on the scene.

Richards was booked in to Lamb County Jail on one charge of murder and two charges of aggravated assault.