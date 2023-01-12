LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials.

Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

Chief Hester also said the investigation was ongoing and Texas Rangers were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.