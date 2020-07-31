Littlefield police called to shooting along West 3rd, teenage girl died

LITTLEFIELD, Texas– Littlefield Police early Friday afternoon released information about a shooting. Police said a young woman died after a shooting at a residence along West 3rd Street near Laguna Park.

Police were called at 6:47 a.m.

Prior to the release of information, EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police because a video from Snapchat showed what appeared to be the gunshot victim.

The following is a press release from Littlefield Police:

Officers responded to 721 W. 3rd Street regarding a disturbance. Officers discovered that an unknown series of domestic events led to a 17 year old female, Jasmine Rodriguez, being shot. She was transported to UMC by Littlefield E.M.S. The victim has passed away. A person of interest was detained.

Peace and prayers be with the Rodriguez family.

The investigation continues…

