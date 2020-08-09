Littlefield Police: Officer dragged by vehicle Sunday, suspect arrested following pursuit

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A man is behind bars after leading authorities in a pursuit across two counties following an assault on a peace officer Sunday afternoon.

Scott Douglas Stone, 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and failure to identify himself.

According to a news release from the Littlefield Police Department, officers were called to the Family Dollar located in the 200 block of East Waylon Jennings Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. in regards to a subject causing a disturbance.

Stone left the store as LPD officers arrived on scene.

His vehicle was stopped a short time later in the 600 Block of West Waylon Jennings Boulevard.

A senior officer was explaining the nature of the stop to Stone when he suddenly accelerated, trapping officer’s arm inside of the window, the news release said.

Littlefield Police said the officer was pulled and dragged about 10 yards.

A second LPD officer fired his weapon to stop the attack.

Stone’s vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit began that went through western Lamb County and northwestern Hockley County.

The pursuit eventually ended in Hockley County.

LPD said Stone physically resisted officers’ attempts to place him in custody without further incident.

He was eventually subdued, transported to the Lamb County Jail and booked.