Littlefield Police reassure public, sex offenders are not released onto the streets

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department on Thursday shut down rumors that sex offenders were being released into the city.

Littlefield PD said in a Facebook post that citizens received postcards which said sex offenders were being released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice into Littlefield.

Littlefield PD clarified that once sex offenders serve their sentence, they are released from the TDCJ into the custody of the Texas Civil Commitment Center in Littlefield.

To get released from the TCCC, individuals must complete several tiers of treatment and assessment, Littlefield PD said. After that, they are released in the jurisdiction where they were tried and convicted.

Read the full post from Littlefield PD below.

Over the last couple of days, the Littlefield Police Department has received several phone calls from concerned citizens regarding sex offenders being released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). The callers reported they received several postcards reporting that sex offenders were released in Littlefield.

This is not the case. The sex offenders are being released from TDCJ upon the completion of their respective sentences. The individuals are placed in the care and custody of the Texas Civil Commitment Center (TCCC) here in Littlefield. They are not being released in Littlefield. The individuals are placed in the TCCC by virtue of a civil commitment signed by a judge. Once at the TCCC, an individual has to complete several tiers of treatment and assessment before they are released. When an individual is released from the TCCC they are not released on the streets of Littlefield. They are sent back to the jurisdiction where they were tried and convicted.

TDCJ is obligated to report the release of these individuals to this jurisdiction even though they are released to the custody of the TCCC.

The company that manages the TCCC is Management Training Corporation. They do an outstanding job at managing a very secure facility as well as the “clients”. They are an economic blessing to the City of Littlefield.