Littlefield Police release names of victims in deadly Tuesday crash

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a deadly crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Loop 430.

Witnesses told police that a white Honda Accord ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 84 and Loop 430.



A semi-truck going westbound collided with the Accord. The semi-truck attempted to avoid colliding with the Accord and side-swiped a Bailey County EMS ambulance.

The driver of the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD. He was identified as Mario Amilcar Ortiz-Diaz, 45, from San Gabriel, California.

His 2-year-old daughter, Scarlett Saponaro, 2, from Henderson, Nevada, was taken to Covenant Children’s and died shortly after arriving.

The wife of the driver was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, LPD said. She was identified as Karla Theresa Garcia Aguilar, 21, from Henderson, Nevada. LPD said she was listed in critical condition.

The Bailey County EMS crew members were treated and released from the Lamb Healthcare Center with minor injuries. Their names were withheld

Marvin Grothe, 62, from San Angelo, refused medical treatment at the scene. He was the truck driver.