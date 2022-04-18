LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Monday, April 18, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday, April 19, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 20, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

(Press release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations)