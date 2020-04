LUBBOCK, Texas — Live fire training is planned on Monday, April 27 at the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Team (ARFF) training facility near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The training exercises will produce black smoke and flames that will be visible on the north side of the city and in the nearby communities around the airport.

The training will be conducted until 5:00 p.m.

You can contact Airport Operations at 806-775-2044 (24 hours) for more information.