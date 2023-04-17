LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Preston Smith Airport will hold a live fire training at the Aircraft Rescue FireFighter (ARFF) training facility from April 17 through April 21, according to a social media post.

The training is scheduled for:

Monday, April 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The post reminds the public that the training will “produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport.”