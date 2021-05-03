Live fire training scheduled at Lubbock’s airport late Monday afternoon and evening

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
LFR Fire Training Near Lubbock's Airport - 720

In this file photo, smoke and flames can be seen from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility. (Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from LPSIA Airport Operations:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Monday, May 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

(News release from Airport Operations at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar