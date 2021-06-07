Live fire training scheduled for Monday evening at Lubbock’s airport

In this file photo, smoke and flames can be seen from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility. (Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Monday, June 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations)