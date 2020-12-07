Live fire training scheduled for Tuesday at LPSIA

In this file photo, smoke and flames can be seen from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility. (Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility (ARFF) for the following dates and times:

Tuesday, December 8, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that could be visible from the communities surrounding the airport.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)