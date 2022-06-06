LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility on Monday, June 6, 2022 and Tuesday June 7, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both days.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2004 (24 hours).

