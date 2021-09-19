Live fire training scheduled Monday & Tuesday at Lubbock’s airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Monday, September 20, and Tuesday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m each day.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations)

