Live fire training scheduled this week at Lubbock’s airport

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
(Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility (ARFF) for the following dates and times:

  • Tuesday, September 8, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 9, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 10, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that could be visible from communities surrounding the airport. 

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)

