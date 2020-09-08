Live fire training scheduled this week at Lubbock’s airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:
Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility (ARFF) for the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, September 8, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 9, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, September 10, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
This training will produce smoke and flames that could be visible from communities surrounding the airport.
(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)