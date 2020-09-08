Live fire training scheduled this week at Lubbock’s airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was another above average day, in terms of high temperatures. We made it to 93° in Lubbock. However, gone are the warm and hot days after today. A very strong cold front will make its way through west Texas this afternoon and evening. That will usher in the coldest air of the summer! We're also going to see widespread showers and thunderstorms. Today will be dry, for the most part, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 89°. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive to the northern counties this afternoon and into Lubbock between 5:00-6:00 pm. The heaviest rain will fall after 10:00 pm and will last through 7:00 am tomorrow. 1-2" of rain will easily be seen tonight, so flooding will be an issue. Watch for flooded roads during the morning commute Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will dry out. It will be windy and cold, with a high of only 54°. The wind will make it feel more like the mid 40s!

